Bailey Zimmerman talks about being attracted to the wrong girls, making authentic music & the biggest lessons he’s learned

Bailey Zimmerman joins ‘Today’s Country Radio’ with Kelleigh Bannen for the release of his debut album, ‘Religiously. The Album.’ Bailey reflects on how he stays grounded in the face of massive success, tapping into his own heartbreak, and his hopes for fans experiencing hard times.

Bailey Zimmerman Tells Apple Music About “You Don’t Want That Smoke”

That song came to me in a text from a random number. I didn’t have the number saved… They had never texted me, and it was just a song. So I clicked on it one day right before the shower and put it on… and then I stopped and I was like, “Oh my gosh, what is this?” 15 seconds in, listen to the first verse. And I’m just like, “Who the heck is this?”… It was Tucker [Beathard singing] on the demo. And I’d never heard a voice like that. I’d never heard of Tucker before. I’d heard his name, but never heard him sing it… And then it was Jimi Bell who sent it to me and said, “Hey, me and Tucker wrote this, what do you think of it?” And I’m like, “Dude, smash. I love this song. Holy cow.”

Bailey Zimmerman Tells Apple Music About Being Attracted to Girls He Shouldn’t Be Getting Involved With

I’m always attracted to something that I shouldn’t be getting into. And that’s always been my thing. I don’t know why, it’s just every time I see trouble I’m just like, “Yep, that looks like a really, really fun, that looks like she’s going to be a lot of fun and she’s going to give me a wild night. We’re going to party. It’s going to be great.” And that’s what I’ve always been drawn to.

Bailey Zimmerman Tells Apple Music About the Biggest Lesson He Learned Between His First Two Number 1 Singles

Honestly, the biggest lesson is, this doesn’t happen on radio. And [my team has] explained that to me, “Hey dude, don’t expect every song to really climb like that and do this…” And I don’t mean that in any way bad, it’s just like they’ve really taught me that and [that’s] what’s helped me. There’s no ego, there’s no chip on my shoulder, because I know this is really unprecedented and this doesn’t happen to everybody, and just to be grateful, like, yo, be grateful what’s happening because this could all go away and not be anymore. So it’s really taught me to, hey, whatever happens in the future, just be happy that you’re here.

Bailey Zimmerman Tells Apple Music About Being Heartbroken and Crying a Lot When Making This Album

Honestly, the record isn’t where I’m at right now, really, it’s back when I was really sad every day and crying every day. That’s why there’s tears on the album cover. Because honestly, when I went through what I went through, I was crying a bunch because I couldn’t believe how much love I gave and then that happened in return. And so I just cried a bunch. And that may not be the thing to say, but I did. I remember crying a lot. That’s crazy how somebody you thought really loved you can turn like that and do something so whack.

Bailey Zimmerman Tells Apple Music About Only Recording Music that is True to His Story

I don’t really tell the [break up] story because I don’t think it’s important, but just know everything I’m writing, I’ve been through it, and the feelings and all the songs are, I’ve been there before and I will never sing about something I don’t know. If I don’t know that feeling or that message of the song, then I’m not going to sing it. So that’s why I try to say that at every show is like, “For those out there that are crying and letting go tonight and really sad right now, just know that I’ve been there. I’m not there now, I’m really happy. But I’ve been where you’re at and there’s a reason I’m singing the songs I’m singing is because I’ve been through every single thing that you’re going through.”