Watch: Becky Hill drops summer banger 'Side Effects'

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The sun is finally shining and Becky Hill has just dropped one hell of a banger ahead of the summer with new single ‘Side Effects’.

Her first new release of 2023, ‘Side Effects’ was written with friend and collaborator Lewis Thompson, producer by Jon Shave, Karen Poole and MNEK, who also features on backing vocals. ‘Side Effects’ is about being held back by the ghosts of an old relationship when all you want to do is move on.

The music video for ‘Side Effects’, which you can enjoy at the top of this article, is directed by KC Locke. It follows Hill as she embarks upon an epic journey of escape from the lingering side effects of a toxic relationship.

Hill says, “I haven’t released a solo record in over a year, so coming out the door after a second BRIT win feels very exciting! I’m playing the UK’s best festivals this year and I can’t wait for people to have a new song to sing along with me. ‘Side Effects’ has been made with my favourite people in the industry and this one really feels like the beginning of my new chapter in my artistry. Album two here we come.”

Hill’s summer schedule calls at the biggest events of the UK summer festival schedule, with all currently confirmed shows listed below. In addition, she will kick off her YOU / ME / US residency with Ibiza Rocks on 30th May, which runs through to late July.

The full list of dates is:

MAY

26th – Creamfields South

28th – Radio 1 Big Weekend

JUNE

11th – Parklife Festival

25th – Glastonbury

JULY

9th – TRNSMT

AUGUST

25th – Leeds Festival

26th – Creamfields North

27th – Reading Festival

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
