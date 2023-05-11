The Pretenders to release new album ‘Relentless’ in September

The Pretenders will release new album ‘Relentless’ on 1st September 2023 via Parlophone.

The band’s 14th studio album, ‘Relentless’ is being introduced with new single ‘Let the Sun Come In’, which was premiered on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Speaking about the album title, Chrissie Hynde said, “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: “showing no abatement of intensity”. It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

‘Relentless’ is the second consecutive Pretenders album to be written as a collaboration between Chrissie Hynde and the band’s resident guitar hero, James Walbourne.

Speaking about the Hynde/Walbourne songwriting process, Hynde said: “We had developed this method of working remotely and it seemed like we just kept on doing it for this album. This is something that we’ve honed down to an art in the last few years. He always comes up with something I wouldn’t have thought of myself and I love surprises.”

Produced by David Wrench and recorded at Battery Studios in West London, the album’s 12 tracks feature what Chrissie describes as “The Pretenders Collective”. This extended band features James Walbourne (guitars), Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars).

‘Relentless’ also features a collaboration with esteemed composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the album’s beautiful closing track, ‘I Think About You Daily’.

‘Relentless’ will be released via Parlophone on baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD from 1st September. Pre-order the album here.

‘Relentless’ Tracklist

1. Losing My Sense Of Taste

2. A Love

3. Domestic Silence

4. The Copa

5. Promise Of Love

6. Merry Widow

7. Let The Sun Come In

8. Look Away

9. Your House Is On Fire

10. Just Let It Go

11. Vainglorious

12. I Think About You Daily

Pretenders 2023 Live Dates

12th May Great Escape Festival, Brighton

13th May Rescue Rooms, Nottingham SOLD OUT

14th May MASH, Cambridge SOLD OUT

16th May Cheese & Grain, Frome SOLD OUT

17th May The Sugarmill, Stoke SOLD OUT

19th May Dolans, Limerick SOLD OUT

20th May Cypress Avenue, Cork, Ireland SOLD OUT

21st May Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

23rd May Limelight, Belfast, Northern Ireland SOLD OUT

25th May Midnight Sun Festival, Stornoway, Scotland (headlining)

28th May Bearded Theory, Derbyshire (headlining)

30th May De Roma, Antwerp

31st May De Roma, Antwerp

9th June Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain (with Guns N’ Roses)

11th June Kite Festival (headlining)

12th June Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Vigo, Spain (with Guns N’ Roses)

16th June Azkena Festival (headlining)

17th June Black Deer Festival (headlining)

27th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (with Guns N’ Roses)

30th June BST Hyde Park, London (with Guns N’ Roses)

3rd July Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany (with Guns N’ Roses)

5th July Bernexpo, Bern, Switzerland (with Guns N’ Roses)

8th July Circo Massimo, Rome, Italy (with Guns N’ Roses)

11th July Evenemententerrein Weert Noord, Netherlands (with Guns N’ Roses)

1st October Ohana Fest, CA (with Foo Fighters)