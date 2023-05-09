Dolly Parton announces the release date & track list of her anticipated ‘Rockstar’ album

Global superstar and recent Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of Rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever Rock album ‘Rockstar.’ The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic Rock anthems. Pre-order at this link now.

‘Rockstar’ is set for global release on November 17th via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a 4 LP set (see HERE for an overview of available versions), a 2 CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

Credit: Vijat Mohindra

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album ‘Rockstar’! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!” said Parton on the album’s announcement.

‘Rockstar’ Track Listing: