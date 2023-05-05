‘The Full Monty’: images released for Disney+ continuation

A series of first-look images have been released for ‘The Full Monty’, an eight-part continuation of the 1997 hit film streaming on Disney+ in June.

The returning cast are Robert Carlyle (‘Trainspotting’) as Gaz, Mark Addy (‘Game of Thrones’) as Dave, Lesley Sharp (‘Before We Die’ as Jean, Hugo Speer (‘Britannia’) as Guy, Paul Barber (‘The Dumping Ground’) as Horse, Steve Huison (‘The Royle Family’) as Lomper, Wim Snape (‘The Beaker Girls’) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (‘Batman Begins’) as Gerald. The first-look images also introduce rising star Talitha Wing (‘Wolfe’), who will play Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.

1 of 8

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

Screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the original film, returns and is joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (‘Accused’) with Uberto Pasolini (‘Nowhere Special’) returning as executive producer.

Writer, Creator and Exec-Producer Simon Beaufoy said, “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Fellow Writer, Creator and Exec-Producer Alice Nutter added, “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on.”

The original 1997 BAFTA-winning movie is available to stream now on Disney+ in the UK.

Tickets to a special screening of the original movie, plus a Q&A with creator Simon Beaufoy at Prince Charles Cinema, London, on 10th May are available now.