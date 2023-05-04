‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ free playable character Luke Starkiller released for Star Wars Day

To mark Star Wars Day a new playable character has been released for ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’.

The free update is available for all players on all platforms and it allows them to play Luke Starkiller. Players can now boot up their copies of the game and access Luke Starkiller from the character selection screen under the Jedi character class.

Luke Starkiller is an early version of Luke Skywalker based on concept designs by Ralph McQuarrie, a conceptual designer and illustrator who worked on the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy.

Developed by TT Games in collaboration with the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games team, and published by Warner Bros. Games, ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ and ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’, which includes all previously released Character Packs are available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.