The Long Road festival announces another raft of artists with some exciting additions named

Fast becoming the beloved home of Country and Americana music and culture in the UK, The Long Road returns once again to Stanford Hall this summer for its highly anticipated 4th edition. Today the festival has shared the second wave of names appearing on the line-up for 2023, including Josh Abbott Band, Tyler Booth, The Sheepdogs, Alana Springsteen and more. The new additions will be joining previously announced headliners Jon Pardi, Blackberry Smoke, alongside Tenille Townes, Eli Young Band, Margo Price, Breland, Nickel Creek, Sierra Ferrell and many more.

Credit: Vivendi Live Ltd

The three day camping experience, which takes place 25th – 27th August 2023, boasts an incredible line-up so far, and today’s added acts go that extra step further to solidify the event as a vital and much-loved celebration of the Country, Americana and Roots lifestyle.

Heading up today’s new announcement are Texan Country titans Josh Abbott Band, who have become an icon in the lone star state thanks to numerous successful singles and albums since their formation in 2006. The seven-piece will showcase that relentless on-stage energy that has made them a global success when they head to The Long Road this summer. Georgia’s Caylee Hammack is truly an artist with a story to tell. Putting everything on the line for her music, she got her break in 2019 with a debut single that swept through country radio, and now heads over to Europe for the first time this year. Also announced today is Kentucky born singer-songwriter Tyler Booth whose performance will evidence many years of hard work honing his craft and creating captivating Country songs.

Emerging singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen (recently voted as one of Pandora’s Country Artists To Watch) and high energy Texan quintet Shane Smith and the Saints will also make the journey to perform at the home of Country and Americana music in the UK.

With songs steeped in intimate storytelling and anthemic hooks, Ella Langley joins today’s latest line-up announcement as the musician from Alabama prepares to make the journey across the pond this summer whilst elsewhere on today’s line up announcement sees an array of talent spanning the Americana, bluegrass, folk, UK country, country pop, soul and southern rock genres, with The Brother Brothers, Carson McHone, Alberta Cross, Cat Clyde, Dustbowl Revival, Eddy Smith and the 507, Tom Jenkins and Tré Burt also heading to Stanford Hall this August.

Tier 5 and Final Tier tickets for the weekend are on sale now with music fans urged to act fast if they wish to secure their spot at the UK’s ultimate celebration of Country, Americana and Roots culture. Tickets are available here.