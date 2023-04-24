Walter Presents: ‘Love & Trouble In Paris’ coming to All 4 in May

Walter Presents is bringing the feel-good vibes with new French rom-com ‘Love & Trouble in Paris’.

The six-part series stars Maud Baecker, Nadia Roz and Isabelle Vitari and is created by Armelle Patron and Emmanuel Patron.

Julie (Maude Baecker) is 36, unemployed and single. Her life is falling apart after being dumped by her boyfriend and fired by her boss. Worse still, her landlord threatens to evict her from her Paris apartment if she doesn’t find a roommate to cover the rent. But things take an unexpected turn when Julie finds a lost phone in the taxi back from her sister’s wedding. On this phone, Julie discovers an enchanting declaration of love (not intended for her). Blown away by this mysterious man, Julie, with her best friends Ava (Nadia Roz) and Manon (Isabelle Vitari), decides to keep the rightful phone owner in the dark and track down this man for herself.

Desperate to be loved, Julie jettisons her own high moral standards and moulds herself into the ‘perfect’ woman described in a quest to find, seduce, and marry this man. Bridget Jones meets Paris in this upbeat French series, with all the cheese of a good fairy tale combined with the tragic realities of modern dating. Will Julie find her perfect man, or will something stop her along the way?

Walter Presents: ‘Love & Trouble in Paris’ will be released as a full boxset on All 4 from 5th May 2023.