AJ Odudu and Will Best to host ITV’s ‘Big Brother’

ITV and Initial have announced that AJ Odudu and Will Best will be the hosts of ‘Big Brother’ when it debuts on ITVX and ITV2 later this year.

The pair will share the iconic hosting role on the main show, presiding over the weekly evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on in the world’s most famous house. The duo will also host an additional nightly live show debating all the hot topics inside the house.

Odudu has recently co-hosted the acclaimed revival of ‘The Big Breakfast’. She has hosted on ‘Comic Relief’ and is part of the ‘Eurovision’ family as well as being known to ITV audiences having presented backstage on ‘The Voice UK’ and ‘The Voice Kids’. Close friend and fellow Big Brother superfan Best meanwhile has presenting credits across major broadcasters including ‘Dance, Dance, Dance’ for ITV as well as other projects for E4, T4 and BBC Three.

Launching in 2023, a cast of house mates will be taking up residence in the legendary TV habitat for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn. Casting for the show is ongoing, with wannabe house mates invited to apply via https://www.bigbrother.com/.

AJ said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting ‘Big Brother’! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will said: “I grew up with ‘Big Brother’ so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

‘Big Brother’ is commissioned for ITV2 and ITVX by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, and Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor – Reality. Katy Manley is MD of Initial and Tamsin Dodgson is Creative Director for ‘Big Brother’.