‘Strictly Come Dancing’ confirms professional dancers and judges for 2023 series

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has confirmed its professional dancer line-up, judges and presenters for the 2023 series, which will be the 21st series of the BBC One show.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back in the ballroom overseeing proceedings each weekend as a host of brand new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Behind the judges desk once again will be the acid tongued adjudicator Craig Revel Horwood, ‘Let’s Dance’ Germany judge Motsi Mabuse, NTA Award winning judge Anton Du Beke and The Queen of Latin Shirley Ballas who will return as head judge.

Onto the dancefloor itself and viewers can look forward to seeing some of the most talented Latin and Ballroom professional dancers from all across the globe as Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vita Coppola all take to the floor once more, promising viewers an abundance of spectacular routines.

In addition to all this, Dave Arch and his wonderful band will once again provide the soundtrack to Saturday and Sunday nights all across the UK.

Plus there is so much more for viewers to look forward to, including unforgettable group routines, world class music acts, theme weeks and of course the much anticipated annual trip to the iconic and much loved Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios says: “Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera. Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can’t wait!”

The Class of 2023 won’t be revealed until later this year, when they are dipped in glitter and made ready to start dancing.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.