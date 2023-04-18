Nate Smith to release deluxe version of his debut album on the same day as the normal release

Powerhouse vocalist Nate Smith has announced that he will be releasing a deluxe version of his debut, self-titled album. Both ‘Nate Smith’ and ‘Nate Smith (Deluxe)’ will be released on April 28. Due to incredible fan demand on his social platforms, ‘Nate Smith (Deluxe)’ will include highly anticipated track ‘World On Fire’ and five other new songs. Pre-order/add/save Nate Smith (Deluxe) HERE.

2023 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for the entertainer, who was announced as a nominee for New Male Artist of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards last week. Fans can tune in on May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT as it streams live exclusively on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. This nomination arrives on the heels of his 2023 CMT Awards nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year for his Platinum-certified No.1 smash hit “Whiskey On You.”

Lauded for his “strong voice that grips a lyric with ferocity” (Billboard), Nate was also recognized on multiple 2023 ‘Artist to Watch’ lists this year including Amazon’s Breakthrough Artists to Watch, MusicRow’s Next Big Thing, CMT’s Listen Up, CRS New Faces, among others. With his first No. 1 under his belt and his debut album set to arrive in less than two weeks, Smith proves to be “powering through his own lane and will only go up from here” (MusicRow).

Nate shared about the impending full-length project: “It has been so much fun making this album, and I really believe in every one of these songs. Releasing an album has always been a goal of mine, but at the end of the day it’s really not about me. It’s about being able to reach other people with music that means something.” He adds that his mission with his music is to be a “conduit of hope”; a selfless and passionate driving force that’s thematic in his songs. “I’m not trying to be cool, or reinvent the wheel, or chase musical trends…I’m going after the heart of the matter.”

Last week, Nate shared a trailer for the album which you can watch below.

Nate will perform at Stagecoach for the first time on April 28, the same day his debut album will be released. He will then join Thomas Rhett on his ‘Home Team 23’ tour, which will kick off May 4 in Des Moines, IA, and will hit a total of 40 cities this summer. Tickets are on sale now.

For tour dates, tickets, and additional information, visit NateSmithOfficial.com.

NATE SMITH (DELUXE) TRACK LISTING:

1. If I Could Stop Loving You (Jason Massey/Matt Rogers/Justin Wilson)

2. Alright, Alright, Alright (Joey Hendricks/Jessie Jo Dillon/Daniel Ross)

3. One Good Girl (Nate Smith/Lindsay Rimes/Jonathan Singleton)

4. Back At It Again (Trannie Anderson/Adam Doleac/Jason Massey)

5. You Ain’t Been In Love (Nate Smith/Zach Abend/Andy Albert/Blake Pendergrass)

6. Better Boy (Michael Hardy/Taylor Phillips)

7. You Only Want Me When You’re Drunk (Nate Smith/Lindsay Rimes/Seth Alley)

8. Bad Memory (Nate Smith/James McNair/Lindsay Rimes/Emily Weisband)

9. Oil Spot (Jared Hampton/Tate Howell/Drew Kennedy)

10. Wreckage (Nate Smith/Mary Kutter/Chris Sligh/Paul Wrock)

11. LFG (Nate Smith/Adam James/Mikey Reaves)

12. Whiskey On You (Nate Smith/Lindsay Rimes/Russell Sutton)

13. You Shouldn’t Have To (Nate Smith/Matt Alderman/Brian Bunn)

14. Sleeve (Nate Smith/Brian Scott Alexander/Mary Kutter/Noah Jackson Lubert)

15. I Found You (Nate Smith/Chris Gelbuda/Kyle Schlienger)

16. Backseat (Adam James/Steven McMorran/Andy Sheridan)

17. Name Storms After (Nate Smith/Trannie Anderson/Seth Alley)

18. Raised Up (Nate Smith/Trannie Anderson/Jonathan Smith)

19. Under My Skin (Nate Smith/Trysette Maree Loosemore/Larry McCoy)

20. I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven (Nate Smith/Daniel Fernandez)

21. World on Fire (Nate Smith/Ashley Gorley/Taylor Phillips/Lindsay Rimes) – DELUXE

22. I Don’t Miss You (Seth Alley/James McNair/Heath Warren) – DELUXE

23. Good By Now (Nate Smith/Ashley Gorley/Taylor Phillips/Lindsay Rimes) – DELUXE

24. What an Angel Ain’t (Nate Smith/Zach Abend/Michael Hardy) – DELUXE

25. Dear Heart (Nate Smith/Tofer Brown/Emily Weisband) – DELUXE

26. Love Is Blind (Nate Smith/Jessie Jo Dillon/Jesse Frasure/Geoff Warburton) – DELUXE