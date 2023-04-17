Def Leppard in conversation in London at the South Bank Centre – tickets here.

On May 16th 2023, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Joe Elliott and Rick Savage will be in conversation at the Royal Festival Hall, talking about their incredible life in music, and their new book telling the tale – ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ published by Genesis Publications.

Tickets to the event can be purchased via the Southbank Centre website. Especially for the event, copies of ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ that are bought in advance as an optional add-on are available at reduced price of £30 and will come with an exclusive commemorative event poster featuring a new portrait of the band taken by the rock photographer, Ross Halfin.



Released as a hardback, priced £35, on May 18th 2023, ‘Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard’ is the ultimate record of Def Leppard’s legendary career and is available to order from defleppardbook.com and all good bookstores. A signed limited-edition version became the fastest-ever title to sell out in Genesis Publications’ history, after it was fully subscribed within days of its pre-order announcement.



Part memoir, part scrapbook, the wide-ranging narrative from the band chronicles Def Leppard’s incredible story through hundreds of photographs showing the band recording in various studios, at promo shoots, on tour in planes, trains, cars and Holiday Inns, backstage and, of course, doing what they are best known for – performing their explosive live shows in front of global audiences from 1978 to the present day.

Def Leppard are also touring the UK in May with Motley Crue. Produced by Live Nation, the world tour played to sold out venues in South and Central America through February and March. The tour heads to Europe in May 2023 – which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – then wrapping up in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park on July 6th, 2023. Late 2023 sees the bands play more USA headline shows. Check defleppard.com for tour dates and tickets.



Def Leppard are also set to release a new album, ‘Drastic Symphonies’, on the 19th May 2023 through Mercury. Def Leppard have deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well known tracks but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album includes new vocals and guitars which culminates in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements. This album represents a bold new approach to Def Leppard’s most loved songs.