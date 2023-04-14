‘The Muppets Mayhem’ coming to Disney+ in May – watch the trailer

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ is coming to Disney+ on 10th May 2023 and the trailer and key art have been released.

The series stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band. All episode of the musical comedy series will premiere on 10th May, only on Disney+. Take a look at the key art below:

Credit: Disney+

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ follows The Electric Mayhem Band – Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet – on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including Paula Abdul, Steve Aoki, David Bizarro, Rachel Bloom, Nicole Byer, Sofia Carson, Charlamagne Tha God, Tommy Chong, Billy Corgan, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, deadmau5, Desiigner, Colton Dunn, Morgan Freeman, Susanna Hoffs, James Hong, Jennifer Irwin, Karamo, Kesha, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X, Riki Lindhome, Cheech Marin, Ziggy Marley, Jack McBrayer, Arden Myrin, Nico Santos, Kristen Schaal, Ben Schwartz, Ryan Seacrest, Kevin Smith, Chris Stapleton, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cedric Yarbrough and Zedd.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The project was developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg (‘The Goldbergs’), Bill Barretta (‘The Muppets’, ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’) and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes. Michael Bostick, Kris Eber and The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter also serve as executive producers.

The series features original music by executive music producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry.

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning 10th May, and the band’s debut album, ‘The Electric Mayhem’, is set for release on vinyl on 12th May.