‘The Family Stallone’: watch the official trailer for the reality series

The official trailer has debuted for new reality series ‘The Family Stallone’, coming to Paramount+ on 18th May 2023.

The series stars Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stallone and his family, including wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of the drama to come.

Credit: Paramount+

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

‘The Family Stallone’ is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.

