Kelly Clarkson to release new album ‘chemistry’ in June – listen to the first two songs

Kelly Clarkson will release new album ‘chemistry’, her tenth studio album, on 23rd June 2023 it has been announced.

The first two songs from the set – ‘mine’ and ‘me’ – are available to stream now and you can listen to them both below:

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible and overwhelming feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down,” comments Clarkson.

The two songs complement and contrast one another featuring Clarkson’s signature powerful vocals. ‘mine’ invites a lover to break your heart while hoping for retribution while ‘me’, written with GAYLE, is a self-empowerment anthem.

Talking about the two songs Clarkson shares, “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide since winning ‘American Idol’ in 2002. She also fronts ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and is a popular judge on ‘The Voice’ in the US.

Credit: Atlantic Records

The track list for ‘chemistry’ is:

1. skip this part

2. mine

3. high road

4. me

5. down to you

6. chemistry

7. favorite kind of high

8. magic

9. lighthouse

10. rock hudson

11. my mistake

12. red flag collector

13. i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)

14. that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)