The inaugural Hot Box Country & Folk festival announced for August

Hot Box Live and TAE Live Events are delighted to announce the inaugural Hot Box Country and Folk Festival, to be held on Writtle Green on Saturday 5th August 2023.



With a wealth of experience within the live event and live music sectors, both parties have

come together to present a stellar lineup of folk and country favourites.The country stage, curated by Georgie Thorogood of TAE Live, will be headlined by US/UK act Jess and the Bandits, with the amazing Alyssa Bonagura as main support. UK country favourites, Two Ways Home and The Jackson Line, both with huge existing popularity in the

local area, are also set to take the stage. The fifth act for the country stage will be announced in due course.

Credit: Hot Box / TAE Events



Jess and the Bandits first formed in 2014, racking up multiple BBC Radio 2 playlists with an acclaimed performance of Wichita Lineman on Terry Wogan’s BBC Sunday Sessions. Beyond the airwaves, they have appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, Aled Jones’ Weekend, Channel Five’s The WrightStuff and Sky’s Sunrise show. Jess and the Bandits’ sophomore album

Smoke & Mirrors debuted at #1 in the UK Country Music Chart, and the band went on to perform at festivals such as Country 2 Country, Cornbury, The Isle of Wight, The Long Road, Black Deer Festival, Nashville Meets London and Buckle and Boots.



Georgie Thorogood from TAE Live says “Having previously held a well received country music festival in Writtle, it is hugely exciting to be able to bring American and UK country music back to an open air event in the village. The team at Hot Box are very knowledgeable and together the combined lineup of folk and country artists is mouth watering. The festival is family friendly and we look forward to seeing a great crowd of local residents.” The team at Hot Box live are huge fans of folk music and have drawn together some of the hottest UK Talent to perform on the folk stage. Headlined by Beans on Toast, the stage will also see performances by Will Varley, Guise, Armoured Man and Wilswood Buoys. With

customary appreciation of local artists, HotBox will also curate a ‘Folk Hour’, to specifically showcase local talent.

After more than 10 years in the game, Essex born songwriter Beans on Toast has become something of a cult figure. He’s written and recorded 15 albums, he’s played every bar, club,venue, pub, festival, party and honky tonk you can think of and he’s showing no signs of slowing down, he’s loved every minute of it. He’s a hippy, a punk, a poet, a drunk, a die-hard romantic and an eternal optimist. Singing simple songs that tackle big issues. Political protest songs for the modern day, honest and open Love songs. Songs that will make you laugh, but also make you think with no holds barred honest lyrics and quick wit.



Dave Hughes, founder of Hot Box, says “We have worked with some amazing folk acts, primarily within our Chelmsford venue. As a not for profit organisation it is great to be able to expand our offering and support artists with an outdoor event, as well as regular folk nights at the venue. We all love music and it is fantastic to know that the profits we make will continue to support live music artists in Essex and beyond.”



Hot Box Country and Folk Festival will be held on Writtle Green Saturday 5th August, and tickets are now on sale.