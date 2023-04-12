The Highways Festival adds events and artist to its bill at the Royal Albert Hall

Hold onto your cowboy hats, because Highways Festival is thrilled to announce an incredible lineup of additional events for the inaugural festival at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall this summer.



The morning kicks off with a toe-tappin’ and knee-slappin’ good time at Country for Kids in the Elgar Room. Hosted by the talented singer-songwriter and Nashville native Alyssa Bonagura, this family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity for children to let loose and express themselves in a relaxed environment. No stuffy rules or expectations here, just pure fun and entertainment! Recommended for ages 4-11, but open to all ages. Doors 9.30am – 11am.

Credit: Live Nation





For those looking for a more intimate and exclusive experience, the afternoon features an incredible Highways Songwriters round in the Elgar Room. Featuring the cream of the crop in country and americana music talent, Jillian Jacqueline, Kat Hasty, Stephen Wilson Jr., and William Prince, this event promises to be a musical masterpiece. Each artist will share the inspiration behind their music and perform some of their favourite tracks acoustically. Doors 2pm – 4.30pm.



After the main auditorium show concludes, the party is far from over! Attendees can keep the celebration going at the official Highways Festival After Party, where Absolute’s Radio Country legend Baylen Leonard will be spinning tunes and keeping the crowd energized late into the night at the Kensington Gardens Bar. Doors 11pm – 00:30am.



And for those who just can’t get enough of the sweet sounds of country and americana music, the night is capped off with a Late-Night Special in the Elgar Room. As Britain’s very own Ferris & Sylvester will be taking the stage, showcasing their distinct and mesmerizing blend of Blues, Americana, and Rock n’ Roll. Their much-anticipated debut album ‘Superhuman’ is out now, and they have played over a hundred shows a year including Glastonbury, SXSW and Americanafest. Doors 11pm-00:30am.



All ticket holders will also have access to an exhibition of legendary country music photographer Jim McGuire’s work – The Nashville Portraits – featuring a range of stunning photos of country music legends including Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

Age restriction – All customers aged 14 years or below must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over. All timings are subject to change.



Additional ticket prices:



Country For Kids – £12.50 for Adults / Children (aged 2-16) £6.00 and Under 2’s go free (No booking fee).



Highways Songwriter Round – £5 (No booking fee) for existing ticket holders / £17.50 (No booking fee) for new customer bookings.



Late Night Special – £5 (No booking fee) for existing ticket holders / £15 (No booking fee) for new customer bookings.



After Party – £5 (No booking fee) for existing ticket holders only.



For more information and tickets, please visit www.highwaysfestival.co.uk.



Pre-sale tickets for existing ticket holders go on sale from 10am on Friday 14th April 2023 before general on-sale on Tuesday 18th April 2023 10am at LiveNation.co.uk and RoyalAlbertHall.com