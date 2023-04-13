Brad Paisley visits Ukraine, meets President Zelenskyy & performs ‘Same Here’

As a global ambassador for UNITED24 and their Rebuild Ukraine program, country music superstar Brad Paisley visited Ukraine for the first time today and saw with his own eyes the plight of its people in the war-stricken country. During the trip Paisley had his first in person meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and on the way to Kyiv, he greeted and played for American troops in Poland as part of a U.S. congressional delegation.

While in Ukraine, Paisley performed ‘Same Here’ in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Watch the performance here by clicking on the link.

During a press conference held by the congressional delegation Brad commented, “It’s an emotional experience seeing all of this firsthand. For me looking around this city and being here for the first time, I’m absolutely struck by the resilience of life and the beautiful nature of the way this city is trying to thrive in the middle of conflict. And also trying to be as free as they can be in this hard time. I think as an American it is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen and I’m absolutely honored to be here.”

On February 24th, Paisley released ‘Same Here’ with special appearance by President Zelenskyy to mark the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. ‘Same Here’ was written by Paisley, Lee Thomas Miller and Taylor Goldsmith, and produced by Luke Wooten. Proceeds from the song are going to UNITED24’s Rebuild Ukraine program launch by Pres. Zelenskyy as the main venue for collecting charitable donations to rebuild and restore homes damaged by the current war. This reconstruction plan is the largest rebuilding project in Ukraine since the second World War.

Paisley’s relationship with Pres. Zelenskyy grew from his participation in the ‘Ukraine: Answering the Call’ charity telethon in 2022 which was broadcast in prime time in the USA.

DONATE TO UNITED24 HERE