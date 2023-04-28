‘Bramble: The Mountain King’ launches on PC & console

Publisher Merge Games and developer Dimfrost Studios have released ‘Bramble: The Mountain King’. The game is available for digital download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

‘Bramble: The Mountain King’ draws on the powerful creatures and rich fables of Nordic myth to spin a unique tale of one boy’s courage in the face of sinister creatures and maddening darkness.

Inspired by the Nordic folk tales of Dimfrost Studio’s Swedish heritage, the dark adventure has regularly featured as a top trending game worldwide since the launch of its first demo on Halloween 2022.

Players take on the role of Olle, a young but brave boy, called by fate to adventure through the unsettling yet stunning environments of Bramble to rescue his sister from the clutches of beasts.

Dwarfed by the sprawling world around you, navigate a sinister world of imposing beasts and hidden threats lurking in the dark. Decipher friend from foe on an unnerving journey of suspense and survival… you can save your sister, but can you save yourself?

Bramble has generated incredible support from the community with over 178 million views for #BrambleTheMountainKing on TikTok, as well as hundreds of videos and streams capturing player reactions to the unnerving twists and turns of Olle’s harrowing adventure.

Physical versions are also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S priced at £29.99 and on Nintendo Switch priced at £34.99