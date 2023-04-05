HomeMusicMorrissey announces July UK and Ireland live dates
Morrissey announces July UK and Ireland live dates

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Morrissey has announced a UK and Ireland tour for July including a major outdoor show at Leeds Millennium Square on 12th July.

The announcement follows his lauded European tour last month including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Alongside the show in Leeds, Morrissey will also perform in Portsmouth, Nottingham, Dublin, Liverpool and London.

Known as both a solo artist and the singer and lyricist of The Smiths, Morrissey has achieved 16 Top 10 UK albums and 9 Top 10 albums with The Smiths.

Morrissey’s songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

The full dates for the tour are:

Sat 08 July 2023                Portsmouth Guildhall
Sun 9 July 2023                 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Wed 12 July 2023            Leeds Millennium Square*
*Plus special guests The Slow Readers Club & The Lottery Winners
Sat 15 July 2023                Dublin Vicar Street
Sun 16 July 2023              Dublin Vicar Street
Tue 18 July 2023               Liverpool Empire Theatre
Sat 22 July 2023                London Troxy

Tickets for Morrissey Live In Concert go on sale Thursday 6th April at 9:30am. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
