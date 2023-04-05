Morrissey announces July UK and Ireland live dates

Morrissey has announced a UK and Ireland tour for July including a major outdoor show at Leeds Millennium Square on 12th July.

The announcement follows his lauded European tour last month including a sold-out show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Alongside the show in Leeds, Morrissey will also perform in Portsmouth, Nottingham, Dublin, Liverpool and London.

Known as both a solo artist and the singer and lyricist of The Smiths, Morrissey has achieved 16 Top 10 UK albums and 9 Top 10 albums with The Smiths.

Morrissey’s songs have been covered by David Bowie, Nancy Sinatra, the Killers, Marianne Faithfull, Chrissie Hynde, My Chemical Romance, Thelma Houston, Christy Moore, amongst many others.

The full dates for the tour are:

Sat 08 July 2023 Portsmouth Guildhall

Sun 9 July 2023 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Wed 12 July 2023 Leeds Millennium Square*

*Plus special guests The Slow Readers Club & The Lottery Winners

Sat 15 July 2023 Dublin Vicar Street

Sun 16 July 2023 Dublin Vicar Street

Tue 18 July 2023 Liverpool Empire Theatre

Sat 22 July 2023 London Troxy

Tickets for Morrissey Live In Concert go on sale Thursday 6th April at 9:30am. Tickets for Ireland will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.