Interview: Devon Cole talks new single ‘Call U After Rehab’ and plans for new music

Canadian alt-pop singer Devon Cole has been building her profile following her song ‘W.I.T.C.H.’, which went viral on TikTok.

The singer recently released new single ‘Call U After Rehab’, further expanding her fanbase and showing what she’s capable of as an artist. Clearly an artist on the rise, Cole is someone you want to keep an eye on as 2023 is very much shaping up to be her year.

I spoke with Devon recently to talk about her success, discuss her plans for new music and to find out how she’s used TikTok to build a platform for herself…

You recently released new single ‘Call U After Rehab’. What’s the inspiration for the song?

I wrote this song around the time I was deciding to get some help. I had to press pause on my closest comforts in order to do some proper healing and it was a huge big-girl moment for me. Writing it felt like a huge relief. When I wrote it, it came out all at once, which doesn’t normally happen for me. It’s one of the more autobiographical songs I’ve released, which is scary. It’s very vulnerable, but my philosophy is that if it’s scary for me, then someone will probably relate to it.

Your major label debut release was ‘W.I.T.C.H.’, which has been amassing impressive streams and doing well on social media. How do you feel about the reaction to that song?

It’s been almost a year since I put the first verse of ‘W.I.T.C.H.’ on TikTok and it’s been a wild ride since then. I’m really proud of that moment and it was a major catalyst for me in my career. I’m still so grateful that it landed the way it did, and now I have this amazing audience that I can continue growing with.

Prior to signing with Arista Records, you were releasing music independently. In what ways has life changed now you have a major behind you?

It’s been incredible. I’m lucky to have an especially wonderful camp of humans behind me now. I feel so supported and validated. I’ve been in some friggin’ incredible writing rooms and met some of my literal idols (JP Saxe, UPSAHL). I often have imposter syndrome that this is all happening, and I keep looking over my shoulder expecting everyone to find out that I’m a fraud. But I’m taking it all as it comes and continuing to trust myself.

Credit: Sony Music

You were nominated for ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ at this year’s Juno Awards. What does that kind of recognition mean to you as an artist on the rise?

It’s extremely validating, oh my goodness. Three years ago, I was finishing my psyc degree with no plans of trying to become a popstar, and now here we are. It’s incredible to be recognized, and very encouraging for me to get rid of my imposter syndrome. Also I got to see Avril Lavigne in the flesh. 8-year-old me would be SCREAMING…..SCREAMING.

Now that fans have had a couple of new songs, what’s the plan for new music beyond this?

I’m gonna keep writing music that I like in the hopes that other people will like it and feel less alone. There are some absolute bangers on the way, and I’m literally bursting to release them. But I’m taking my time with this ride and refining my artistic vision as I go. I don’t have it all figured out yet in terms of what my debut album will be like, but I’m having such an incredible time exploring my sound and lyrical style.

You’ve successfully leveraged TikTok to build an audience and get your music out there. What has your experience been like on that platform and what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

TikTok has been everything to me – it’s the reason I got signed. It’s empowering to be able to promote your music so easily. I feel like there has never been a better time to be an artist because of the nature of the internet. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to not expect the level of virality that ‘W.I.T.C.H.’ had with anything I post. That’s a lot of pressure. I know I’m not alone in feeling that pressure – I think a lot of artists with a viral moment feel that way. I’m also unlearning that TikTok performance equals how good a song is, and how proud I should be.

Some of our readers may only just be getting to know you so how would you describe your artistry?

I would say that I’m a cheeky girlie with cheeky songs. I specialize in tongue-in-cheek lyrics. I’m sex positive, relatively funny sometimes, and I love writing songs that are upbeat and FUN. My sound is funky-country.

When can your UK fans see you over here for some shows?

OH MY GOODNESS!!! So soon I hope. I would literally die to come to the UK for a show. That would be extremely glamorous. I love the UK so much. I studied abroad in Edinburgh during university and I miss it. If world domination goes to plan… I’ll hopefully be there super soon.

Devon Cole’s song ‘Call U After Rehab’ is out now. Watch the video for the track below: