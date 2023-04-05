Morgan Evans to release new EP ‘Life Upside Down’

Morgan Evans has released the music video for his latest song, ‘On My Own Again,’ via YouTube Premiere. The emotional but uplifting track, written by Evans alongside Zach Kale, Geoff Warburton and produced by Chris DeStefano, is off his upcoming ‘Life Upside Down’ EP, available on April 21st. The beautifully shot video features footage taken from his five-part documentary series directed by Peter John and showcases Evans’ travels from around the world as he picks-up the pieces and looks forward to a life full of thrilling uncertainty.

“8 shows, 7 countries, 3 bicycles, 2 goats & 1 camel. For a song documenting a poignant moment in my life, I thought it’d be appropriate to make a video the same way. I invited the guys behind the ‘Over For You’ music video and the docuseries on the road in Morocco, Europe, Ireland and the UK for one of the adventures of my life so far.”

‘On My Own Again’ follows Evans’ viral single from the Life Upside Down EP, ‘Over For You.’ Describing the single, Billboard wrote, “many of the best songs come from heartbreak, and this is absolutely one of Evans’ best releases to date.” People observed Evans “channeling his heartbreak into song,” and CMT raved Evans “places his heart on the line.”

Life Upside Down EP Track Listing:

Over For You On My Own Again Hey Little Mama All Right Here Over For You (Live in Melbourne)

“I called the EP ‘Life Upside Down’ because this collection of music could only have come from this time, when my life felt exactly that. To me, these five tracks journey through unexpected heartbreak, self-rediscovery, new beginnings and a new found gratitude for the present moment.” – Morgan Evans

Recently, Evans wrapped his co-headlining U.K. Day Drunk Me Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny and performances on three headlining stages at C2C Festival, including to a crowd of 20,000+ in London. He is currently on the road with Brett Young in the states for Young’s ‘5 Tour 3 2 1’ and will also provide support on select dates with Billy Currington.