Kylie Minogue teams up with Oliver Heldens on new single

Today sees the release of Kylie Minogue’s first new music since ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’. She has teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer, Oliver Heldens for saucy dance banger ’10 out of 10′.

Firstly, we need to talk about the drop – body…10, touch…10, energy…10 – it’s giving a nod to the New York balls and I fully expect this to song to feature in a ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ lip sync in the future. It’s also crying out for a Tik Tok dance trend which I am sure will be in the planning.

Secondly, the lyrics are somewhat sexy. Kylie sings about being kissed where the sun don’t shine and suggests her beau may need a towel in case she gets wet. Read into that what you will, but I am blushing!

The track was co-written by the pair alongside Jhart (Little Mix/The Vamps), Sarah Hudson (Dua Lipa/Years & Years), Liana Banks (Lily Allen) and Jackson Foote (Zara Larsson/J Lo). The latter also produced the track with Oliver Helden.

Oliver has previously scored hits with ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’ featuring Becky Hill and ‘Last All Night’ featuring K Stewart. He has also remixed the likes of Calvin Harris, Coldplay and one my personal faves, Katy Perry’s ‘Daisies’.

Although this is an Oliver single, could it be a hint at the dance-pop direction of Kylie’s forthcoming album? Surely we won’t have to wait too much longer, but for now we can enjoy this summery bop!