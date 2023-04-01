Josh Ross releases new track ‘Red Flags’

Josh Ross has released his new track ‘Red Flags’, which you can listen to at the top of this article.

The song taps into an emotional battle of wanting to stay with someone but knowing that leaving may be the best option for both. The singer/songwriter’s honest approach, introspective storylines, and acoustic progressions combine on the latest addition to his bustling repertoire of original music.

Credit: Universal Music

‘Red Flags’ arrives following the news of Ross, Universal Music Canada, and The Core Entertainment teaming up with Universal Music Group Nashville for his upcoming releases. It is the follow-up to ‘Trouble’, which received the #1 spot on Spotify’s New Boots Playlist and was featured in Fox’s hit TV series ‘Welcome To Flatch’.

He was announced as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023, garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with his song “On A Different Night,” and notched more than 64 million global streams and counting.

On Thursday night, Ross performed at Ole Red in downtown Nashville to celebrate the release of the track. At the end of his performance Lee Brice, who Ross will be touring with soon, appeared via FaceTime to announce that Ross would be making his Grand Ole Opry debut later this year.

Fans can see Ross performing live this year across North America on the Lee Brice ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ Tour in April, Chase Rice’s ‘Way Down Yonder Tour’ in May and he will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the “Get Rollin’ Tour’, which kicks off in June.

The full dates are:

Apr 11 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Abbotsford, BC

Apr 12 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kelowna, BC

Apr 14 – Country Thunder Festival @ Arizona

Apr 15 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Lethbridge, AB

Apr 19 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Regina, SK

Apr 20 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Apr 25 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Ottawa, ON

Apr 26 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Kingston, ON

Apr 28 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ Oshawa, ON

Apr 29 – Lee Brice Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour @ London, ON

May 18 – Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Richmond, VA

May 19 – Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Wilkesboro, NC

May 20 – Chase Rice Way Down Yonder Tour @ Morgantown, WV

Jun 12 – Nickelback Tour @ Quebec City

Jun 14 – Nickelback Tour @ Montreal

Jun 16 – Nickelback Tour @ Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 20 – Nickelback Tour @ Winnipeg, MB

Jun 22 – Nickelback Tour @ Saskatoon, SK

Jun 24 – Nickelback Tour @ Edmonton, AB

Jun 25 – Nickelback Tour @ Calgary, AB

Jun 28 – Nickelback Tour @ Vancouver, BC

Jun 30 – Nickelback Tour @ Auburn, WA (Seattle)

Jul 1– Nickelback Tour @ Ridgefield, WA (Portland)

Jul 6 – Nickelback Tour @ Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 8 – Nickelback Tour @ Wheatland, CA

Jul 9 – Nickelback Tour @ Mountain View, CA

Jul 12 – Nickelback Tour @ Phoenix, AZ

Jul 14 – Nickelback Tour @ Los Angeles, CA

Jul 15 – Nickelback Tour @ Las Vegas, NV

Jul 18 – Nickelback Tour @ Denver, CO

Jul 22 – Nickelback Tour @ Rogers, AR

Jul 23 – Nickelback Tour @ The Woodlands, TX (Houston)

Jul 29 – Nickelback Tour @ Tampa, FL

Jul 30 – Nickelback Tour @ Alpharetta, GA

Aug 1 – Nickelback Tour @ Nashville, TN

Aug 3 – Nickelback Tour @ Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 5 – Nickelback Tour @ Milwaukee, WI

Aug 7 – Nickelback Tour @ St. Paul, MN

Aug 9 – Nickelback Tour @ Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 10 – Boots & Hearts Music Festival @ Oro-Medonte

Aug 13 – Nickelback Tour @ Clarkson, MI

Aug 16 – Nickelback Tour @ Darien Lake, NY

Aug 18 – Nickelback Tour @ Tinley Park, IL

Aug 19 – Nickelback Tour @ Noblesville, IN

Aug 22 – Nickelback Tour @Mansfield, MA

Aug 24 – Nickelback Tour @ Bangor, ME

Aug 26 – Nickelback Tour @ Bristow, VA

Aug 27 – Nickelback Tour @ Hershey, PA

Aug 30 – Nickelback Tour @ Belmont Park, NY