‘Obsession’: Richard Armitage leads new ‘Damage’ adaptation for Netflix

The trailer and key art have been released for Netflix’s upcoming limited series ‘Obsession’.

Based on the novel ‘Damage’ by Josephine Hart, which was turned into a film with Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche in 1992, the four-part series stars Richard Armitage (‘The Hobbit’) and Charlie Murphy (‘Halo’). You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art below:

Credit: Netflix

‘Obsession’ centres around a dangerous love triangle that emerges when the enigmatic Anna Barton (Murphy) embarks on a passionate affair with her fiance’s father, William (Armitage). Whilst Anna fights to sustain both relationships, William is drawn into an obsessive spiral. But how long can they keep their secret hidden before someone gets hurt?

The cast also includes Indira Varma (‘This Way Up’) as William’s wife Ingrid, Rish Shah as Anna’s fiance Jay (‘Ms. Marvel’), Pippa Bennett-Warner (‘Chloe’), Sonera Angel (‘Red Velvet Revolution’), Anil Goutam (‘Andor’), and Marion Bailey (‘The Crown’).

‘Obsession’ is created and written by Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm. Benji Walters serves as an additional writer, with Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa (‘Good Vibrations’, ‘Ordinary Love’) directing. The series is produced by Gina Carter. Matthew Read and Frith Triplady (Moonage Pictures), and Alison Jackson (Gaumont UK) are Executive Producers.

The series arrives on Netflix on 13th April 2023.