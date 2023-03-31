HomeTVBBC releases logo for 'Gladiators' reboot and announces free audience tickets
Gladiators
Credit: BBC

BBC releases logo for ‘Gladiators’ reboot and announces free audience tickets

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘Gladiators’ is returning to our screens with a new home on the BBC and today the logo for the reboot has been released.

One of the most iconic sports entertainment gameshows ever, ‘Gladiators’ will return with an 11-part series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK. There will be a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

They will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges including fan-favourite The Eliminator. Filming will take place in and around the spring school holidays at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield and audiences can be the first to experience the power in this spectacular family day out. 

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director Hungry Bear said, “Watching ‘Gladiators’ LIVE in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we’re making the tickets free, so it won’t cost you a penny to get in!”

To apply for free tickets and to view the terms and conditions head to https://www.applausestore.com/book-gladiators-2023

Further details about ‘Gladiators’ including broadcast details will be announced in due course.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Ghosts’ to end with series 5 BBC confirms
Next article
‘Obsession’: Richard Armitage leads new ‘Damage’ adaptation for Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy