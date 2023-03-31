First Time Flyers release new song ‘Your Side of the Bed’ as debut headline show in London sells out

First Time Flyers, the UK Country ‘supergroup’ comprised of Tim Prottey-Jones, Vicki Manser, Poppy Fardell and Jake Morrell, release their fourth song, ‘Your Side of the Bed’ today a couple of days after the ‘sold out’ signs were placed across their debut headline gig in London on May 16th.

‘Your Side of the Bed’ stems from a personal and shared experience within the band, so the ‘Flyers’ quickly put pen to paper & with guitar in hand, it became the bands first ballad and 4th single to be released. It uncovers the vulnerability you feel after leaving a relationship, knowing it was the right decision, but missing the comfort that place next to them once held for you and finding yourself searching to find anything that will bring you closer again.

The song is raw, real and unfortunately, relatable.

In conversation with the band about the lyrics, they said “We’ve found that the worse our personal life gets…the better the songs we end up writing”

Credit: Chris Porter

Just this week this ‘sold out’ signs were placed on First Time Flyers debut London headline show at The Grace on May 16th. Let’s hope this drives the band on to announce some more shows, both in London and out in the provinces, soon.