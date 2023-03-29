Swedish rockers Crazy Lixx extend their record deal with Frontiers

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce that they have extended their relationship with Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx for the release of more new studio albums plus a renewal of an existing licensing deal for the band’s back catalogue releases. The agreement also includes a special record featuring remixes, re-recordings, new and unreleased songs that will be issued later in 2023.

Currently preparing for a mainland European tour with W.A.S.P. in April, Crazy Lixx vocalist Danny Rexon states: “I’m really happy to have this new deal with Frontiers in place. Having already worked with the label for almost 15 years, we’ve been talking a lot about the ever changing music business, the place for rock music and naturally our place in it. I feel confident that we are all on the same page and have the motivation, drive and willingness to try new things in order to reach the next level in the years to come. Work has already started on upcoming releases and I can’t wait to tell our listeners all about it.”

Frontiers president Serafino Perugino concurs, adding that “We have had a long working relationship with Danny Rexon and Crazy Lixx over the years and I consider them one of the truly great acts on our roster. Danny’s passion, creativity, songwriting and great production work with Chez Kane, for example, is an honour to have as part of our family! He also has an insightful mind for the business and is a great and welcome collaborator for how we can continue to creatively promote Crazy Lixx in the ever-changing music industry. Long live Crazy Lixx and long live ROCK!”

With millions of streams across digital services for songs such as ‘Blame It On Love’, ‘Hell Raising Women’ and ‘XIII’, plus multiple million views on YouTube of videos for songs like ‘Wild Child’ and ‘Hunter Of The Heart’, Crazy Lixx have carved in stone their reputation as true leaders of the Scandinavian led ‘80s hard rock revival. They are now set fair to continue on their march towards world domination.