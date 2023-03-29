The Smashing Pumpkins to release new album ‘ATUM: Act 3’ in May

The Smashing Pumpkins will complete their ‘ATUM’ trilogy with the release of ‘Act 3’ on 5th May 2023.

The release will come with a special edition box set featuring all 33 albums tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs. ‘ATUM’ is the sequel to 1995’s ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’ and 2000’s ‘Machina/Machine of God’. The album was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. 22 tracks have been released to date.

Credit: Martha’s Music / Thirty Tigers

The band has also release new single ‘Spellbinding’, which you can listen to below:

Corgan’s popular podcast series ‘Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan’ continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-released ‘ATUM’ tracks, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks.

The Smashing Pumpkins announced their 26-date North American ‘The World is a Vampire Tour’ recently. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday 28th July at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

The full North American dates for the tour are:

07/28 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

07/30 – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

08/01 – USANA Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*

08/05 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

08/06 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*

08/07 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA*

08/09 – FivePoint Amphitheatre – Irvine, CA*

08/10 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino – Highland, CA**

08/13 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX^

08/16 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR^

08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL^

08/19 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL^

08/22 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC^

08/24 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH^

08/30 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY^

08/31 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA^

09/02 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON^

09/03 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON^

09/06 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN^

09/09 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol