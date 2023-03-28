‘Six Four’: watch the explosive trailer for Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson’s ITVX crime drama

The first-look trailer has been released for upcoming ITVX crime drama ‘Six Four’ starring Kevin McKidd (‘Grey’s Anatomy’) and Vinette Robinson (‘Boiling Point’).

The four-part event drama is created by BAFTA Scotland Award-winning screenwriter, Gregory Burke (‘Black Watch’), directed Ben A. Williams (‘Sherwood’, ‘Baghdad Central’) and produced by award-winning House Productions (‘Sherwood’, ‘Brexit – The Uncivil War’) is due to air on ITV’s brand new, free streaming service ITVX on 30th March.

Credit: House Productions for ITV

Inspired by the best-selling novel ‘Six Four’ by Hideo Yokoyama, the drama is set primarily in Glasgow, and is a dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth, when Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter goes missing.

You can watch the trailer for the series at the top of this article and get a taste of what to expect when it arrives on ITVX on Thursday.

‘Six Four’ starts streaming 30th March on ITVX, with all episodes made immediately available.