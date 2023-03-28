‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: watch Anson Mount’s video diary from the first episode

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ has just been released digitally, on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and to celebrate we have a clip from star Anson Mount’s video diary.

The video was filmed by the star, who plays Captain Christopher Pike in the series, ahead of production on the first episode. Speaking to camera in his trailer, Mount talks about the pre-production process and is later seen with co-star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock.

The debut season of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favourites from season two of ‘Star Trek: Discover’, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series also stars Jess Bush (‘Playing for Keeps’) as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (‘Heirs of the Night’) as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (‘Broadway Whodunit: All Hallows’ Eve’) as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (‘Bull’) as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun (‘Dune’) as Dr. M’Benga.

The script for the series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Eugene Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.K. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season One which is available now digitally, on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and on 4K and limited-edition 4K Steelbook on May 15th 2023.