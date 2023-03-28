‘Hilma’: original biopic coming to Viaplay UK in April

Original feature ‘Hilma’, exploring the life of celebrated artist Hilma af Klint, is coming to Viaplay in the UK from 14th April 2023 following its theatrical run.

From Academy Award-nominated Director Lasse Hallström (‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’, ‘The Cider House Rules’), the film boasts an outstanding female-led cast featuring Lily Cole (‘Snow White and the Huntsman’), Lena Olin (‘Alias’), Tora Hallström (‘Safe Haven’) and Maeve Dermody (‘The Secret Garden’).

‘Hilma’ is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe at a time when men made all the rules. The film explores the enigmatic life of Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), whose unconventional and highly spiritual art remained fairly unknown for decades. Today af Klint is recognized as one of the Western world’s first abstract artists, an achievement made even more impressive by the statis male-dominated artistic scene that surrounded her.

Lily Cole says: “The film shares the incredible story and social context behind Hilma and her work; the other women she collaborated with and their unique and radical explorations; Hilma’s decision to not publish her work; and how it took many decades to be recognised as she is today.”

Tora Hallström says: “I feel grateful to have had the privilege of diving into Hilma af Klint’s brilliantly colorful mind. Although much of her private life was a mystery to us, we believe she had a deep curiosity, complex inner life, and surprising sense of humor that was challenging yet infinitely rewarding to explore. She has certainly enriched my life by unlocking new and beautiful worlds, as her art has done for many others.”

Lena Olin says: “It’s been a wonderful opportunity to portray such a gifted artist on screen and to tell her story and share her genius with the world. What I find most inspiring and important is this representation of a group of women who worked together in a time where they were so repressed by the world. I think, we all need that piece of Hilma in us today.”

‘Hilma’ also stars ‘Game Of Thrones’ legend Tom Wlaschiha (‘Stranger Things’) as the philosopher and founder of the anthroposphy Rudolf Steiner, Jazzy de Lisser (‘Vampire Academy’), Anna Björk (‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’), Adam Lundgren (‘Chernobyl’), Emmi Tjernström, Jens Hultén (‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’), Catherine Chalk, Rebecca Calder (‘Wrath of Man’) and Martin Wallström (‘Mr. Robot’).

