‘Rye Lane’ to premiere on Disney+ in May

Searchlight Pictures hit ‘Rye Lane’ will premiere on Disney+ on 3rd May 2023 in the UK and Ireland it has been announced.

The romantic comedy from director Raine Allen-Miller stars David Jonsson (‘Industry’) and Vivian Oparah (‘Class’) as Dom and Yas, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

Credit: Searchlight Pictures

The film is written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. It is produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo and Damian Jones. Kharmel Cochrane is the casting director, Olan Collardy is the director of photography, Victoria Boydell is the editor, Anna Rhodes is the production designer, with costume design by Cynthia Lawrence-John, hair and make-up by Bianca Simone Scott, and an original score by Kwes.

The film was developed with the assistance of BBC Film, and funded by Searchlight Pictures, BBC Film and the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding). Executive Producers are Eva Yates and Rose Garnett for BBC Films, Kristin Irving for the BFI, Sophie Meyer, Paul Grindey and Charles Moore.

