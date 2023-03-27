Fresh from the C2C festival in London Randall King releases new song ‘Green Eyes Blue’

Warner Music Nashville recording artist Randall King’s music is bound to keep people “two-stepping on the dance floor” as noted by CMT, and with his latest release ‘Green Eyes Blue’ the Texas native continues to do just that. Ushering in what can only be described as his “neon era of country music”– with tunes that are best enjoyed while swaying under the neon haze at a local honky tonk – ‘Green Eyes Blue,’ written by King and Randy Montana, finds him in awe with the taming of his once wild heart.

We recently interviewed Randall ahead of his performances at the C2C festival in London and you can read that interview right here.





Debuting the song for the first time from the Grand Ole Opry stage last week (March 15) during his second Opry appearance – exactly one year after making his debut in 2022 – made its meaning even more special. The song finds King acknowledging his wayward past while displaying a vulnerable side and sense of astonishment with the power of the love which saved him:



I was running around all over town

Fences couldn’t keep me in

All my buddies said I’d be lucky

If I could outrun my sins

It’s like I was saved from the hell I raised

When my gaze locked on you

Said I’d hate to make

Those green eyes blue



“I wrote this a couple years back with Randy Montana about this great green eyed girl I know,” shares King. “It’s about being a better man and leaving your wild ways behind to not hurt the one you love.”



Fresh off a performance at London’s celebrated C2C Festival, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with the addition of new European tour dates. Known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King will carry the fall leg of his tour through seven new cities in 2023, with stops in London, Manchester and Glasgow in the U.K. and Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne in Germany.



Visit randallking.com to find a show close to you and see King under the neon for yourself.