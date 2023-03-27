Stephen Wilson Jr signs to Big Loud Records & drops fantastic new EP ‘bon aqua’

Southern Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced he has signed to Big Loud Records, and released his debut EP bon aqua .

The seven-song collection compiles six previously released songs and the brand new single “American Gothic” (feat. Hailey Whitters), co-written with Whitters. Wilson is currently on the road supporting Whitters and will hit the road with The Lone Bellow next month before performing at Bourbon and Beyond Festival and CMA Fest later this year.

Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website . We recently saw Stephen over in the UK supporting Brothers Osborne and you can read our interview with him right here – he is next in the UK in May when he will appear at the Highways Festival at the Royal Albert Hall supporting headliner Kip Moore.

“Fellow cornfield kid, Hailey Whitters and I met some years ago writing songs and she had this beautiful idea inspired by her favorite Grant Wood painting to showcase parts of the American cultural fabric using nostalgia and the same duality that the painting seems to represent. We ran with it and sang it from the top of our lungs,” Wilson Jr. explains about the song.

“The first time I heard Stephen Wilson Jr. was at The Basement a few years back and he absolutely blew me away…. his writing, his songs and his live show is next level. He’s one of a kind and this genre is so much for the better with him in it,” Whitters proclaims.

About his debut EP, Wilson Jr. adds: “bon aqua: Good water. Everything starts with good water. We are made of mostly water. The world is mostly water. As a microbiologist, I used to test water for pharmaceutical companies and everything from shampoo to aspirin to pet food to anything you can think of requires water. Not just any water… good water. I was in charge of making sure the water was good. In and around Bon Aqua, Tennessee is coincidentally where I wrote and conceived most of this EP and filmed most of the videos and visual aspects. Hence the name, it is known for its good water and it only made sense for it to all start there.”

Credit: Big Loud Records

Last year, Wilson Jr. released the official video for the bon aqua track “Holler From The Holler,” which Billboard called an “emotional ride.”

Self-described as “Death Cab For Country,” Stephen Wilson Jr. draws upon indie rock, grunge, and country to create a distinct sound that is influenced by artists as diverse as The National, Willie Nelson, and Nirvana. His songs have been recorded by Caitlyn Smith, Brothers Osborne, Old Dominion, Tim McGaw, MacKenzie Porter, Sixpence None the Richer, and Leigh Nash. In 2022, he toured with The Cadillac Three, Midland, and Brothers Osborne.

Wilson Jr. also announced he has signed with Alicia Jones at ALJ MGMT and Jordy Dettmer at Range Media Partners for management. In 2021, Wilson signed with Brett Saliba and Lance Roberts at UTA for representation.

bon aqua EP Track List

1) the devil

2) American Gothic (feat. Hailey Whitters)

3) Year To Be Young 1994

4) Hometown

5) Holler From The Holler

6) billy

7) The Beginning