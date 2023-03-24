‘Joy Ride’: feast your eyes on the hilarious trailer for Ashley Park’s new comedy

The trailer and key art have been released for ‘Joy Ride’, a new comedy from the producers of ‘Bad Neighbours’ and the co-screenwriter of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

Starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu, the hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centres on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng (‘Crazy Rich Asians’), Desmond Chiam (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), Alexander Hodge (‘Insecure’), and Chris Pang (‘Crazy Rich Asians’).

‘Joy Ride’ is directed by Adele Lim (writer, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’) with a screenplay by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (‘Family Guy’) & Teresa Hsiao (‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’), based on a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim.

The film is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim.

‘Joy Ride’ will be released in UK cinemas soon.