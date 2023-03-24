‘Swallowed’: Jena Malone horror nightmare coming to digital download in April

Carter Smith (‘The Ruins’) new film ‘Swallowed’ is coming to digital download via Blue Finch Film Releasing on 24th April 2023.

The film has played at BFI Flare, FrightFest, Fantasia Film Festival and The Overlook Film Festival. It stars Jena Malone (‘The Ruins’, ‘Donnie Darko’), Cooper Koch (‘They/Them’), Jose Colon and Mark Patton (‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge’).

Benjamin and Dom have been best friends since they were kids – and Benjamin has been in love with Dom for almost that long. But Benjamin is heading to sunny Los Angeles to pursue a new career. Fearing the worst for his friend in the cutthroat city, Dom concocts a plan to make Benjamin some quick cash. All they have to do is a quick drug run across the border.

But all is not what it seems, as the bags of drugs they swallow for their smuggling trip turn out to be something far more deadly and disturbing than they ever could have imagined.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the key art below: