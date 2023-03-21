Jackson Dean announces live album for April recorded at the Ryman in Nashville

Jackson Dean announces his gripping ‘Live At the Ryman’ album (Big Machine Records) will be released April 14 and shared the first taste of the spellbinding performance with ‘Fearless (Live At The Ryman).’

The eight-song set, presented exactly as it was delivered at his debut at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in October of 2022 captures the vigor, stage savvy and raw energy of Dean’s live show, with a little extra magic, courtesy of the Mother Church. To the delight of the many fans who have seen the reigning MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year live and have been clamouring for it, the collection will debut the standout track ‘Heavens To Betsy’ as well as the other unreleased show staple Dean wrote with his longtime band members ‘1971’. We saw Dean play both these songs during CMAFest in Nashville last year and are very excited about finally being able to listen to them again. For a preview of ‘Heavens to Betsy’ click below:



“The Ryman is hallowed ground; it had been a bucket list item for me to take that stage. It was a blessing not only playing there, but also capturing that moment in a way I can revisit again and again,” said Jackson Dean. “I love that I can share that memory and the energy of that crowd with the rest of the world. I hope the folks listening are transported to those pews and can feel the five of us giving it our all— no click, no tracks—just raw noise, running on pure adrenaline.”

Credit: Big Machine Records