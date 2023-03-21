Breland & Friends worldwide streaming show from the Ryman Auditorium set for April

Presented by Amazon, Breland is bringing his second annual “BRELAND & Friends” concert to fans worldwide via Mandolin livestream. Set for April 4 at Ryman Auditorium, the one night only event benefits Nashville’s Oasis Center and their mission to aid local at-risk youth.

Teaming up with Mandolin, Pay What You Want tickets for the livestream are on sale now. Purchase here. Tickets for Ryman Auditorium can be purchased here.

Credit: Amazon

Special guests Lecrae and Tyler Hubbard will join the stacked lineup previously announced: Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Danielle Bradbery, Gary Levox, Ingrid Andress, K. Michelle, Nate Smith, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes, and X Ambassadors.

Touring in support of his debut album CROSS COUNTRY featuring chart-rising single ‘For What It’s Worth’ BRELAND recently returned from C2C Country to Country festival in London, UK. He’ll now join Walker Hayes’ DUCK BUCK TOUR and Shania Twain’s QUEEN OF ME TOUR this summer, with high-profile festival stops including Stagecoach Country Music Festival, Gulf Coast Jam, Country Fest, and Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

Check out full list of tour dates here.