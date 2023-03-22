Scottish duo Jubilee release new single and video ‘Party’

Lanarkshire country pop duo Jubilee have announced the release date of their new, appropriately titled infectious single ‘Party’ to be released 17 March 2023, ahead of a forthcoming album.



Jubilee’s Billy Warren and Justine Wilson have a No 1 country album and two No 1 singles in the country chart to their name, so far. Dolly Parton’s musical director Kent Wells is a champion of their heavenly harmonies. Audiences including a headline show at the prestigious Glasgow Royal Concert Hall are entranced by Jubilee’s bittersweet ballads, which often inject a dark undertow beneath Justine and Billy’s swooning vocal interplay.





But Jubilee have succeeded without any hype, a stature which has grown over word-of-mouth from the couple’s Facebook Live shows during lockdown, quickly mushrooming from 600 viewers for their first stream to achieving over 100,000 views for concerts from Billy and Justine’s living room.



If there’s any justice, Jubilee will be regulars on radio and streaming playlists. There’s an authenticity to Jubilee’s music that makes the duo simultaneously relatable and imbued with a rare magic.



Currently writing tracks for their forthcoming album in the studio in Ireland with writer/producer Billy Farrell of The Corrs fame, they’ll be heading back to Nashville in May for a week of major label showcases, having already impressed on their first trip in 2021 under Kent Wells’ patronage. “Nashville was the perfect song writing environment,” enthuses Billy. “It was an incredible experience.”



Being championed by Dolly Parton’s MD was a result of those Facebook Live shows, as Wells was introduced to Jubilee by sax great Joe McGlohon, a veteran of playing with Reba McEntire and Etta James, who’d been tipped off that Jubilee’s home concerts were something special.