Willie Jones debuts new track “No Tellin'”

Willie Jones has released new track “No Tellin'”, which coincided with him performed at C2C: Country to Country in London at The O2 over the weekend.

“No Tellin” finds Jones keeping a scandalous relationship under wraps. It’s the follow-up to his previous song ‘Them Girls Do’. 

“I’ve had ‘No Tellin’’ ready for a while but it wasn’t the right time. Country music needs a club banger, so I finally said to the team ‘Let’s drop it!’,” said Jones. “I’ve tested it on tour and with my DJ’s homies and the reaction is always real swell. Shout out to Chris Stevens and my guy Mars who helped bring those drums to another new level.”

Jones further commented on this weekend’s appearances in London, “It’s been a long time coming since we played London and so happy that this time it was for C2C at The O2.  The shows were all packed and full of energy just how we like it. I wish we were here for another week but we’ll be back soon! Thank you C2C for having us!” 

Jones will team up with fellow hip-hop/country innovator RVSHVD for the US Sticks and Swamps Tour kicking off 30th March in Macon, GA.

For the full list of tour dates visit https://www.williejonesmusic.com

