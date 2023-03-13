Ruthie Henshall to guest star in ‘Coronation Street’

West End star Ruthie Henshall is heading to Weatherfield to guest star on ‘Coronation Street’ it has been announced.

Henshall will play Estelle, an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth, played by fellow theatre star Jodie Prenger. She will arrive on the soap on 3rd April 2023.

Credit: ITV

Viewers first meet Estelle having a run in with George about the cost of her mother’s funeral but when she bumps into Glenda the row is forgotten as the pair reminisce over their time on the cruise ships together.

It’s not long before Estelle is trying to talk Glenda into buying into her theatre school franchise Little Big Shotz, but how will Eileen react when George offers to help his sister with financial backing?

Henshall said of getting the role, “This is one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career. Everyone is so welcoming and I can’t believe after years of the street being in my life that I finally get to tread the cobbles. Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind. Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises. I am so excited and delighted to be on the street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted, their stuff.”

Henshall’s multi-award winning career has seen her star in the most popular musicals of the past thirty years, including ‘Cats’, ‘Miss Saigon’, ‘Crazy For You’, ‘She Loves Me’, ‘Marguerite’, ‘Oliver!’, ‘A Chorus Line’, ‘Les Misérables’, ‘Billy Elliot’ and ‘Chicago’.

Television appearances include Valery in ‘The Case’ for BBC, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘The Mysteries of 71st Street’, ‘The Sound of Musicals’ and as a judge on ‘Dancing On Ice’.