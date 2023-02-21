HomeEF CountryHeartland Country rocker Matt Jordan releases 'The Gamble' deluxe album
Matt Jordan
Credit: Sekondtry

Heartland Country rocker Matt Jordan releases ‘The Gamble’ deluxe album

EF Country
James Daykin
By James Daykin

Heartland Rock / Country artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases the Deluxe Edition of ‘The Gamble’ album available now on all streaming platforms. The album, produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow), features Jordan’s latest single ‘Love Was Enough’ and two unreleased songs ‘My Own Two Hands’ and ‘Break Down.’  Jordan wrote or co-wrote all but one of the songs on the album.

As it relates to the two new unreleased songs, Jordan says that ‘Break Down’ is somewhat of his redemption story, while ‘My Own Two Hands’ was written at a pivotal time in his career. 

“These additional songs are ones that I wrote over the years and have always believed in, but never quite found a home for,” said Matt Jordan. “All three of them are really personal songs that I wanted to get out into the world. The Gamble album had a storyline with the tracklist I put together and these songs just didn’t really fit in that story with the original release of the album. But, because they are so important to me, I wanted to add them as bonus tracks for the Deluxe Edition. I hope fans can relate and enjoy them.”

The Gamble Deluxe Edition continues to showcase the rising star’s gritty vocals and country/rock influences – drawing comparisons to the likes of artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church. 

