Joe Dommett (‘The Masked Singer’) has been confirmed to host the UK version of ‘Survivor’, which is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

‘Survivor’, which is being made by Remarkable Entertainment (a Banijay UK company), is the reality competition series that maroons people from all walks of life in a remote location to play the ultimate strategic and social game. Deprived of everyday basic comforts, with little more than the clothes on their back, they will need to outwit, outplay and outlast each other to get to the end.

They’ll form their own tribal societies, catch their own food, build their own shelter and compete against each other in epic challenges for reward or immunity. Those who win immunity are safe from being voted out of the game at the iconic Tribal Council. At each Tribal Council, each tribe must vote out one of their own, until the Sole Survivor emerges and wins a life-changing £100,000 cash prize.

Dommett says: “I’m the new host of the UK‘s ‘Survivor’! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this. It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils BEGIN!”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, says: “Not only is ‘Survivor’ one of the biggest shows on TV, we are thrilled to have one of the biggest talents on TV host it. Joel’s infectious wit and energy are second to none – I can’t wait to watch as he leads our ‘Survivor’ contestants through their epic battle!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment for the BBC says: ”Having Joel on board is brilliant! With his natural comedic charm we are thrilled that he is going to be on hand guiding, encouraging and challenging our contestants as they all try to be the sole survivor!”

‘Survivor’, a Banijay format created by Charlie Parsons, is an unrelenting test of courage, endurance and cunning that pushes people to their limits and beyond and is open to all ages 18+.

Applications to take part are now open and close on March 6 and more information is available at survivoruk.com.