Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Following on from the release of the powerful EP ‘Welcome to the Club’, earlier this summer, British artist Twinnie rounds out 2022 with her fantastic new Christmas single ‘Elf Yourself’ produced by Grammy nominated artist and producer John Osborne, and Brandon Paddock and written by Lucie Silvas and John Osborne. We are pleased to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the video.

This standout offering is the opposite of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ which tells you everything you need to know about the vibe of the track and what to expect from its lyrics.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Focus, Twinnie said, “I’m so excited to share the video for ‘Elf Yourself’, I shot it in London with Fraser Taylor who I work with on all my videos. He’s amazing. Together we’ve just been nominated at the British Short Film Awards for ‘Welcome to the Club: The Film’ so when it comes to creating visual art I always trust him completely.

This song is really fun and I wanted the video to capture that so I had my nieces Demi and Victoria be my little backing singers and they loved it, and I’m really pleased with how it turned out”.

Credit: Twinnie

‘Elf Yourself’ is a fun-filled Christmas bop that has all the hallmarks of a holiday classic allowing for Twinnie to bring 2022 to a close in her own unique way.