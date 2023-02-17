First Time Flyers release new song ‘Heartbreak Handshake’ ahead of C2C festival appearances

Following the announcement that First Time Flyers will be performing at C2C Festival in London next month, the band release their new single ‘Heartbreak Handshake’ today (February 17th)

‘Heartbreak Handshake’ got its first radio play last night on Bob Harris’ BBC Radio 2 show! The band are now in rehearsals for their live debut at Country 2 Country Festival at the O2 in London where they will perform across three stages. Zac Brown Band, Lady A and Thomas Rhett will headline the festival, which takes place 10-12th March. Having launched the band last month, Tim, Poppy, Vicki, and Jake are thrilled with the response so far and are excited to share what is currently in the works.

When asked about the story behind the song, the band said “A mutual mistake. Heartbreak Handshake talks about a relationship two people enter into knowing full well it it won’t work. It explores temptation in a head vs heart situation, giving into the inevitable heartbreak to feel something intense and real – if only for a short time.”

Vicki, Jake, Poppy & Tim have an undeniable ear for feel good melodies, wrapped in the warmth of 4 part harmony. A band made up of 4 lead vocalists & multi-instrumentalists, First Time Flyers are the ultimate self-starters, welcoming into the mix their music production skill set, alongside their eye for concept & design with everything they do.