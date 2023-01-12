Megan Moroney drops the video to her iconic breakout hit ‘Tennessee Orange’

Breakout Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records artist Megan Moroney dropped the music video for her viral hit, “Tennessee Orange,” today.

Directed by Jason Lester, the video was shot at various locations around Nashville. Moroney, a Georgia grad, appears wearing the rival orange of the Tennessee Volunteers with a mystery man, who is presumably a Vols fan.

“I had so much fun making this video with Jason Lester!” Moroney said. “I think we could have taken this video in a few different directions, and I was so excited to film it from ‘his’ point of view. This song is about more than a football team and I think we captured the love story perfectly.”

“Tennessee Orange” was recently the #1 weekly streamed song by a solo female artist and has amassed over 92 million total global on-demand streams to date. The song arrived last summer, following Moroney’s debut EP ‘Pistol Made Of Roses’.

Following an explosive 2022 led by the success of ‘Tennessee Orange’ Moroney was dubbed as a “2023 Artist to Watch” by Amazon, Pandora & Country Now, among others. Additionally, she was crowned the “2022 New Artist of the Year” by Country Central and named one of SiriusXM’s “2023 Future Five.”