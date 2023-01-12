Connect with us

Eric Church announces ‘The Outsiders Revival’ summer tour

Summer tour, amphitheatres & a whole host of cool support artists.

Published

Eric Church
Credit: Live Nation

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree Eric Church brings his critically acclaimed live show to new audiences in new ways this year, headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with The Outsiders Revival Tour. 

Joining the man praised by POLLSTAR for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.
 
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”
 
Kicking off June 22, the Live Nation produced tour takes the man celebrated by Forbes for “offering fans a unique experience each night while conjuring up the unpredictability that used to make concerts unforgettable” to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all dates go on sale next Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Credit: Live Nation

For more information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.
 
Let’s hope that 2023 will finally be the year that Eric Church makes it back to the UK as well. We’re still waiting for him to re-schedule his pandemic-cancelled C2C appearances in London, Dublin and Glasgow!

In this article:

