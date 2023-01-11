Whitehorse – ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ review

Through their seven full-length albums, prolific Canadian duo Whitehorse—Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet—have left no emotional, personal, fantastical, or political stone unturned, and their new album ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’ is no different.

Due for release on January 13, the album finds the multiple JUNO Award nominees venturing deeper into classic Country music touchstones than ever before; a move that is both a homecoming and an evolution of their sound. Whitehorse will visit the UK this month to perform a prestigious showcase during UK Americana Music Week (January 23-26) in London where they will also be taking part in a Songwriters Round at the conference, hosted by Bob Harris.

For fans of classic Country, Western twang and dreamy Patsy Cline vibes, ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’ is something of a treat. Songs like ‘The Road’, a lush, rich song about the end of innocence could easily have been lifted from a Patsy Cline best of or even from a Capenters album, should they have ventured to Texas to record one. ‘Bet the Farm’ is a stylish retro-tinged love song about trusting the one you are falling in love with. ‘You will be my lucky charm,’ sings McClelland with both a power and passion that is infectious: something that can be found all over this album.

If gentle, wistful Country is your thing, look no further than ‘Leave Me as You Found Me’ and ‘6 Feet Away’. The former is jam-packed full of plaintive pedal steel and a plea from McClelland to her beau not to ‘terrorise this heart’ whilst ‘6 Feet Away’ is an almost Folk-tinged, Simon & Garfunkel-esque number, all 60’s Hippie around the edges as both musicians sing in tandem on a love song about having faith in the one you are with. The retro-joy peaks on the wonderful ‘Sanity, TN’ which is a twangy song with dreamy Western influences. McClelland manages to channel a kind of 50’s Disney meets Patsy Cline vibe on one of the most original and interesting melodies on the album, augmented by some sharp, biting lyrics too.

Indeed, ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ is a terrific album for lyrical sharpness as well as classic Country joy. ‘Division 5’ is a fascinating, darker, picked acoustic tale of a man who goes to the RCMP (the Canadian mounted police) in an attempt to try and enlist their help tracking down a lost love. This track is an intimate, intense number with a healthy slice of humour too. You’ll find more humour on ‘I Miss the City’, a song that begins with a niggly, almost Tarrantino-esque guitar riff before it settles down into something more traditionally Honky Tonk but it is ‘Lock it Down’ that has, possibly, the sharpest lyrics on the album. This track is a playful song about having a bit of fun before the town catches up with you and contains my favourite line on the album when McClelland sings about being ‘only human, soluble with wine!’

Elsewhere on ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ you’ll find more Honky Tonk on the terrific ‘Manitoba Bound’ which channels Jerry Reed and ‘Eastbound and Down’ vibes as it barrels along with a joie de vivre that’ll get your feet tapping and have your hands reaching for a beer. You’ll also find more classic 70’s vibes on tracks like ‘I Might Get Over This’ and ‘If the Loneliness Doesn’t Kill Me’. Both tracks are dripping in retro-Country twang, rich harmonies and sharp lyrics. The former also contains a cracking elongated guitar solo that will be a real treat to watch live as it builds to a climax in it’s final third whilst ‘If The Loneliness Doesn’t Kill Me’ has some of the best harmonies to be found anywhere on the album as it burrows away into your consciousness with McClelland’s rich vocals and some ‘on-point’ guitar work.

‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ is a timeless album full of classic Country. The stories of heartbreak, falling in love, drinking and loneliness are sharp and delivered with a mix of gut-punching honestly and wry, sardonic humour. Whitehorse’s harmony game is a strong one and the high quality musicianship means that this is an album to be enjoyed on a number of different levels. There’s some Friday night, drinking song joy but there’s also some Sunday morning truth-telling and character driven heft too. This is Whitehorse’s eighth album – if you’re a little late to the party, then let ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ be your introduction to this talented duo and then go and dig deeper into their back catalogue. Don’t forget you can also see them here in the UK this month at the Americana awards too.

Credit: Six Shooter Records

Tracklist: 1. If the Loneliness Doesn’t Kill You 2. I Might Get Over This 3. The Road 4. Division 5 5. Manitoba Bound 6. Bet the Farm 7. Leave Me as You Found Me 8. 6 Feet Away 9. I Miss the City 10. Sanity TN 11. Lock it Down 12. Scared of Each Other Release Date: 13th January Record Label: Six Shooter Records Buy ‘I’m Not Crying You’re Crying’ Now