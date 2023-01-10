Corey Kent announces his Opry debut and drops acoustic version of forthcoming new song ‘Man of the House’

One of country music’s most exciting new acts and RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville signee, Corey Kent, announces that his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry will take place this Saturday, January 14that the Ryman Auditorium. In anticipation for the release of his new track “Man of the House” (due February 3rd), Kent gives fans a sneak peek of the full track with a special acoustic performance of the track. Kent began teasing the track late last year across socials and has been viewed nearly 3 million times and over 30,000 shares across the platforms.

2022 was an incredible year for Kent. His explosive single ‘Wild As Her’ captured the attention of audiences everywhere. The track has garnered over 184 million on-demand streams and is RIAA certified Gold. The free-spirited and high-energy track landed Kent his first-ever entry onto the Billboard Hot 100, reached #15 on the Hot Country Songs Chart and is currently inside the Top 20 at Country Radio.

Kent spent a large portion of 2022 on the road selling out venues across the country on his own headline dates, festivals and dates with Bailey Zimmerman. He will continue playing for fans all through 2023 first joining Parker McColllum on his Spring 2023 tour.

For more information on the tour please visit: https://www.coreykentofficial.com/#tour.